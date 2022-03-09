Tassal Group (OTC:TSLLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tassal Group (OTC:TSLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.20 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSLLF opened at 2.74 on Monday. Tassal Group has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 2.75.
Tassal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
