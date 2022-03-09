Tassal Group (OTC:TSLLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tassal Group (OTC:TSLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSLLF opened at 2.74 on Monday. Tassal Group has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 2.75.

Get Tassal Group alerts:

Tassal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tassal Group Ltd. engages in the growing, processing, sale, and marketing of salmon and seafood. The firm operates through the Domestic and Export business segments. It offers its products through the following brands: Tassal, Superior Gold, Tasmanian Smokehouse, Tropic Co and De Costi Seafoods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hobart, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.