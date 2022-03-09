Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 165,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

