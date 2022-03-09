Tapmydata (TAP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $824,014.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00234668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.57 or 0.00563196 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,986,430 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

