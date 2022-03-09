Tammy Mccomic Sells 10,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.