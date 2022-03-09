Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVE. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

Shares of TVE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,946,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$6.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

