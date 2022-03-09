Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,633,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $518.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

