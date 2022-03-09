Systelligence LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Systelligence LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF comprises 0.8% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter.

IUSS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,511. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33.

