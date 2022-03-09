Systelligence LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Systelligence LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.65. 21,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,006. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

