Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

SNPS stock traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.81. 3,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,507. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.01 and its 200 day moving average is $326.75. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

