Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.80

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 219144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

