Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $50,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Switch by 90,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 534.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,423,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

