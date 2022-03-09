Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Switch has raised its dividend by 51.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.80 and a beta of 0.70. Switch has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Switch by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Switch by 1,226.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

