Swingby Hits Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $271,055.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 424,669,483 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

