Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $$20.45 during trading on Tuesday. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

