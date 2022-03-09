Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 210 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

