Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 187,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,722,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,396 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.