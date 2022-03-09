SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 780,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $523.10 million, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.92.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

