Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 917,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.