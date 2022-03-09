Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Acquires $190,900.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akbar Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

