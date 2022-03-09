Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.07 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,207. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $114,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.