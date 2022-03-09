Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 31,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.