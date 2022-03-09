Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Trading Down 26.1%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 26.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.45 and last traded at $69.45. 15 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sulzer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sulzer in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sulzer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Sulzer alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.