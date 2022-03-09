Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.00.

SYK traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $249.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,440. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average is $263.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

