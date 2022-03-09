Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.00.

SYK traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $249.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,440. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average is $263.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.