Strike Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Strike has a market capitalization of $123.35 million and $16.49 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $39.44 or 0.00094066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.09 or 0.06399601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.80 or 0.99780366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041012 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,589 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

