Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,035 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.