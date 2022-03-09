Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $118.52 and a 12 month high of $153.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

