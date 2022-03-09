Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 631 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.