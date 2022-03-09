Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,055 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

