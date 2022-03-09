Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.75.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

