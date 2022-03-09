Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.