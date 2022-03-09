Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

