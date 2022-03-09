Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have commented on C. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.