Stonnington Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

