Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,703 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

FSLR stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,411 shares of company stock worth $347,455. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.