Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

