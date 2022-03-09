StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STNE stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

