StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
STNE stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.40.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.