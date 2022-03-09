StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $28.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 193.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.