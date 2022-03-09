StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $28.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 193.19% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.
Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
