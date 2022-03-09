StockNews.com Upgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $689.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 258,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Titan International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Titan International by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 730,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

