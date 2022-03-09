StockNews.com Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Buy

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE GMS opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. GMS has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

