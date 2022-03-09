StockNews.com Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.03. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

