StockNews.com Downgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

