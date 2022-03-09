StockNews.com Downgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Hold

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $453.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

