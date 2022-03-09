StockNews.com Downgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Hold

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

