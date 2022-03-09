StockNews.com Downgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 137,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

