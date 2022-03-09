StockNews.com Downgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.30.
NYSE:AZRE opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 137,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
