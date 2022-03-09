Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.61.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 1,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

