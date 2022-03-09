STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.30

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 290464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.02.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

