Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STLA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

