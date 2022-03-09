Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

