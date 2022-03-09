State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266,485 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of SWK opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

