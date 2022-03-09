State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,169,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

AWK opened at $154.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.52 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.